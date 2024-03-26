Rajamahendravaram: National Sub-Junior Fencing Championship begins

Rajamahendravaram: Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) Vice-Chancellor Prof K Padma Raju called upon the sub-junior fencers to acquire skills in fencing, taking inspiration from CA Bhavanidevi, the first Indian woman who won a bronze medal in sword fighting in the Asian Games.

He inaugurated the 25th National Sub-Junior Fencing Championship at the GSL Medical College campus on Monday evening.

Dr Ganni Bhaskara Rao, chief mentor of GSL Institutions pointed out that physical agility and intelligence are also important in attack and defence,

and those who can coordinate between these two can set the best standards in fencing.

Fencing Association of Andhra Pradesh (FAAP) under the Youth and Culture Department is organising these competitions for 4 days till March 28.

As many as 521 girls and boys in the age group of 10 to 14 years, 160 coaches, managers, technicians, and parents of fencers from 29 States across the country have attended this event, according to senior national fencer and FAAP secretary GSV Krishna Mohan.

There will be three rounds of competition with each round lasting three minutes. There will be one minute break after each round of fencing.

Those who score 15 points will be declared as winners.

Former secretary and association mentor N Suresh Babu said that electronic devices are used to calculate skills accurately. He explained that one gold, one silver and two bronze medals will be awarded in this championship.