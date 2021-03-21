Rajamahendravaram: Need for more NGOs to serve needy stressed

Rajamahendravaram: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) general manager B Prasad Rao has underscored the need for non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to serve the needy in society.

The ONGC general manager along with Transco divisional engineer Tilak Kumar and Swarnandhra Seva Samsta founder Dr Gubbala Rambabu released a brochure of Ambedkar Seva Kendra (ASK) on Swarnandhra premises here on Sunday.

Later, Prasad Rao said that ASK should become a forum to bring awareness among rural youth relating to jobs, various professions, education etc. Due to lack of awareness, training, etc many rural youth are in the dark from many years. Many rural youth have talent in various fields and ASK would bring their hidden talent for their future development, he added. He asked ASK management to devise an action plan in this regard to give a bright future to rural youth, which is the need of the hour.

ONGC serving the needy in society under corporate social responsibility and he assured to extend necessary support to Swarnandhra in future and asked its founder to continue the service to society.

Transco divisional engineer K Tilak Kumar said that ASK should become a ray of hope for rural youth. Its organisers should take up unique programmes for them, as youth are the backbone of the country, he said.

Swarnandhra founder Dr Gubbala Rambabu said that ASK will visit every village, conduct awareness meetings, start libraries, training centres, tuition centres and bring awareness through pamphlets among the rural youth about various aspects.

He further said that he will resign to his job to serve the people and said ASK is a non-political, non-profit, non-governmental and non-partisan organisation.

Ajjarapu Vasu, S Ganneyya, Dr Gutam Swamy, Naidu, Vasantha, Anand, Hari Krishna, S Venkat Rao and many others were present.