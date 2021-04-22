Rajamahendravaram: NHAI goes hi-tech to prevent mishaps on national highways

Rajamahendravaram: Journey on the 150km stretch of national highway between Tuni and Siddantham bridge is not an easy task. It is virtually impossible to drive vehicles without tension as many drive their vehicles at over-speed resulting in a number of accidents.

In an attempt to combat the problem and to check the speeding vehicles, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) initiated several steps by adopting the hi-tech gadgets.

As part of it, closed circuit cameras, 150 pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras, 100 video identity detection system (VIDS) cameras, vehicle executed system (VES) speed display boards are arranged all along the national highway. In addition, two control rooms with advanced technology are arranged, one at Morampudi junction and the other at Chinnampeta near Annavaram. In each control room five-member staff would discharge round the clock duties on the shift system.

The PTZ cameras shoot the movement of vehicles whether they are going the wrong route or exceeding speed limit and send them to the control rooms which will be monitored and send ambulances for help if any accidents occur. As many as 12 message display boards are arranged at 12 junctions on the national highway, which display the details of temperature, moisture, wind speed, wind direction, rain forecast and about the clearance of the road.