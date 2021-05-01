Rajamahendravaram: No need to worry for beds, Sub-Collector Anupama Anjali assures Covid patients

Rajamahendravaram: Sub-Collector Anupama Anjali has said that additional blocks are being arranged in the Covid Care Centre at Bommur to meet increasing corona cases in and around the city. Corona patients need not worry about getting beds, she said.

She inspected the Covid Care Centre on Friday. She said the beds will be increased to 3,000 from the existing 1,200 in the Centre. Patients with less symptoms and serious symptoms will be accommodated at the centre.

The officials were instructed to monitor the things without fail to provide quality treatment, nutritious food, round-the-clock power supply, drinking facility etc in the Covid Care Centre, she averred. Senior officers were posted as nodal officers to supervise the treatment in corona designated hospitals. Covishield and Covaxin should be used without any doubts, she said and underscored the need to bring awareness among the people about the vaccination.

She appealed to the corona patients of home isolation to contact doctors in case of breathing problem.

Divisional panchayat officer J Satyanarayana, resident medical officer Dr Ashok Kumar, rural mandal tahsildar Riaz Hussein, mandal development officer B Rama Rao, nodal officer Naga Bhushanam and other officials were present.