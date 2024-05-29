Rajamahendravaram: NTR is pride of Telugu race

Rajamahendravaram: The birth anniversary celebrations of the founder of TDP NT Rama Rao were organised at the Election Office of TDP in Tilak Road on Tuesday.

Former MLC Adireddy Apparao and TDP State General Secretary Ganni Krishna hailed Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao as the pride in politics and self-respect of Telugu people, and a pillar of public interest governance.

Apparao, Krishna, former chairman of Hitakarini Samaj Challa Sankara Rao, TDP executive secretary Erra Venu Gopala Rayudu, secretaries Kasi Naveen Kumar, Vasireddy Rambabu, TNTUC state general secretary Varre Srinivasa Rao, Tadepalligudem observer Nakka Chittibabu, city TDP president Reddy Maneswara Rao, Noor Bhasha Sadhikara Samiti state president Sheikh Subhan and State Secretary of Minority Cell Chan Basha paid floral tributes at the statue of NTR.

Former chairman of Chamber of Commerce Dondapati Satyam Babu, City TDP secretary B Radha, leaders of various committees, and party workers participated.

They said that Chandrababu Naidu followed the path of NTR and provided good governance to the people as Chief Minister for 14 years. They expressed confidence that the NDA alliance will certainly win the current election and take over the reins of power in the state.