Rajamahendravaram: Occupied footpaths, haphazard parking trigger chaos on city roads

Rajamahendravaram: The increasing traffic problem due to violation of rules has become a headache to the people in the city. The city's population is of four lakh population and about one lakh people visit the city from many districts as the city is a hub for health, education and business.

The narrow mainroad in the city is another problem as most of the mainroad is occupied by petty and mobile vendors.It is not an easy task to ride a bike on the mainroad. Almost 90 per cent of footpaths are occupied by business people in the city and the people are forced to walk on the roads instead of footpaths.

This is a glaring example for lack of coordination between the Municipal Corporation and the traffic police. There is no proper parking facility on many roads and many traders are putting iron jollies before their shops preventing parking of vehicles.

The worst hit places are KVR Swamy road, Gunduvari street, Pappula street, Vankayalavari street, Khayidakotla lane including mainroad. Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation is developing junctions and constructing central dividers. But the traffic troubles remain the same.

The corporation is developing Pushkar Ghat junction, Nandam Ganiraju junction, Devi Chowk junction, government college junction, Tadithota junction etc., but in many places there are no speed breakers and zebra marks on the existing speed breakers. Many vehicle riders are violating traffic rules and not even parking their vehicles properly, causing inconvenience to others. Many a time accidents are also taking place.

The people are demanding the traffic police to stop wrong parking and speeding of vehicles,mainly bikes and clear encroachments of footpaths immediately.