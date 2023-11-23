Live
Just In
Rajamahendravaram: One arrested, 24 bikes recovered
Rajamahendravaram: The special police team formed by Superintendent of Police P Jagadeesh arrested an offender in motorcycle theft cases and recovered 24 motorbikes.
A special team was formed with T Ganesh, 2-Town CI, Rajamahendravaram, and his staff under the supervision of K Srinivasulu, Deputy SP, South Zone in connection with the theft of motorcycles in the district.
The special team arrested Palivela Benarji (28) of Kapileswarapuram mandal of the Konaseema district on Wednesday at East Railway Station, Rajamahendravaram. The police recorded his confession statement, recovered a total of 24 motorbikes from various places, and sent him to judicial remand.
The motorbikes were stolen from Rajahmundry, Kadiam, Anaparthi, Ravulapalem, Amalapuram, Atreyapuram etc.,
Police said the accused was addicted to bad habits and used to steal motorcycles with fake keys and sell them to earn money.
SP appreciated the special team and gave rewards and certificates. T Ganesh, P Appa Rao, GVV Satyanarayana, N Murali Krishna, S Raja Sekhar, K Pradeep, S Veerababu, Sk Kareem Basha and BSK Naik have received rewards.