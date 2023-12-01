Rajamahendravaram: People advised to use millets for good health

Rajamahendravaram: Krishi Vigyan Kendra (Kalavacharla) organised training-cum-demonstration on value-added food products preparation with millets (small grains) as part of the SC sub-plan at Undeswarapuram village in Seetanagaram mandal of East Godavari district on Thursday.

As many as 70 rural women from Gokavaram, Korukonda, and Seetanagaram mandals participated enthusiastically.

Speaking on the occasion, Head of KVK (Kalavacharla) Dr VSGR Naidu said that as an integral part of the sub-plan, women farmers have been made aware of the need for small grains and food habits.

Everyone is advised to maintain their health by adding millet to their daily diet and said consumption of small grains helps to prevent problem of anaemia, especially among rural women.

AP Community Managed Natural Farming (APCNF) Additional District Project Manager Shaik Mohammed Vali praised KVK for taking innovative initiatives towards women empowerment.

Subject Matter Specialist (SMS) of KVK JVR Satyavani explained the benefits of adding the nutritional value of pulses to the daily diet. Because 2023 has been recognised as the International Year of Millets, KVK Kalavacharla is creating awareness among women and youth about the use of millets, she added.

Trainer Chidpi Nagabhushanam demonstrated the preparation of various types of food items with the help of a gas-powered rural bakery oven with small grains and created awareness among the women.

Mirthipadu MPTC Sridevi, APCNF representatives Mallampathi Sitaramaiah, Ramakrishna, Varalakshmi, Harish, Ramesh, KVK officers T Vijaya Vardhan and Prabhat Naidu were

present.