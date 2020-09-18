Rajamahendravaram: Plea to solve problems of ration shop dealers

Rajamahendravaram: Andhra Pradesh Fair Price Shops Samakya (APFPSS) president Kunapureddy SV Rama Rao has submitted a letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asking him to sort out their problems.



He requested the Chief Minister to pay compensation to the dealers who died of coronavirus and to those who contracted the virus. Ration shops should also be allotted to the family members of the dealers.

Many dealers are facing financial difficulties as the government is yet to pay commission to them. The dealers are not ready to pay demand drafts to get sugar, if the government fails to pay the outstanding commission amounts, he added.