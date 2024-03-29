  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Rajamahendravaram: Pondicherry CS visits Lalacheruvu School

Pondicherry State Chief Secretary Sarath Chauhan interacting with students in Rajamahendravaram on Thursday
x

Pondicherry State Chief Secretary Sarath Chauhan interacting with students in Rajamahendravaram on Thursday

Highlights

Pondicherry Chief Secretary Sarath Chauhan visited the Lalacheruvu Municipal High School here on Thursday

Rajamahendravaram: Pondicherry Chief Secretary Sarath Chauhan visited the Lalacheruvu Municipal High School here on Thursday

He advised students to set high goals and study hard right from the schooling. He examined the education system in Andhra Pradesh, IQ of students, classrooms, and toilets.

He appreciated the staff for keeping the toilets clean. He inspected the library room in the school. Class 9 students explained what they learned through tabs.

District Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan Additional Project Coordinator S Subhashini, Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner Satyaveni, Rajamahendravaram Division Sub-Education Officer EVVB Narayana, Urban Range Deputy Inspector of Schools B Dilip Kumar, Municipal SE Panduranga Rao and School HM A Malleswara Rao were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X