Rajamahendravaram: Pondicherry CS visits Lalacheruvu School

Pondicherry Chief Secretary Sarath Chauhan visited the Lalacheruvu Municipal High School here on Thursday
Rajamahendravaram: Pondicherry Chief Secretary Sarath Chauhan visited the Lalacheruvu Municipal High School here on Thursday
He advised students to set high goals and study hard right from the schooling. He examined the education system in Andhra Pradesh, IQ of students, classrooms, and toilets.
He appreciated the staff for keeping the toilets clean. He inspected the library room in the school. Class 9 students explained what they learned through tabs.
District Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan Additional Project Coordinator S Subhashini, Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner Satyaveni, Rajamahendravaram Division Sub-Education Officer EVVB Narayana, Urban Range Deputy Inspector of Schools B Dilip Kumar, Municipal SE Panduranga Rao and School HM A Malleswara Rao were present.