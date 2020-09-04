Rajamahendravaram: PPE kits, masks distributed to government hospital workers

Rajamahendravaram: MP Margani Bharat Ram distributed PPE kits, sanitisers, masks, glouses etc to sanitation staff, scavengers, security guards and others working in government hospital here on Thursday, under the aegis of Swarnandhra Seva Samsta (SSS).



Later, the MP said SSS is doing yeomen service from 160 days during Corona pandemic and helping a lot to the needy, though it is costly affair. The organization is in social service for two and half decades and even the government is calling SSS, for extending its services to the needy.

The MP complimented the services of SSS founder Dr Gubbala Rambabu and assured to extend his help whenever he wants.

Rambabu said PPE kits, sanitisers, masks and glouses given to 110 beneficiaries working in the hospital costing Rs 1.5 lakh. "Though the service is a costly affair, we are continuing it as a social responsibility," he said.

Hospital services coordinator Dr T Ramesh Kishore, deputy medical and health officer Dr Komali, YSRCP leaders K Sagar, A Vasu and others were present.