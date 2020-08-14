Rajamahendravaram: Provide beds to Covid patients, officials told by Collector D Muralidhar Reddy

Rajamahendravaram: Collector D Muralidhar Reddy has said that the government is taking steps to combat Corona in the state and providing necessary medicines and beds.

Along with sub-collector Abhishkit Kishore, he inspected government headquarters hospital here on Friday and asked the officials to provide beds for Corona patients without fail as the government is very much particular in this regard.

He asked the doctors about the treatment they are giving to the patients and enquired about the facilities in the hospital. Dr T Ramesh Kishore and others were present.