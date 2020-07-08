Rajamahendravaram: Provide treatment to Covid patients, private hospitals told

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district collector D Muralidhar Reddy has instructed private hospitals to provide treatment to Covid patients in their hospitals which is inevitable.

He discussed the issue with the representatives of Indian Medical Association (IMA) and heads of government hospitals and discussed about the treatment, isolation wards etc in private hospitals.

Later, he said so far as many as 1,1121,431 Covid tests were conducted in the district of them 2,147 tested positive. The government is arranging 2,000 more beds. There are 306 active zones out of 411 containment zones in the district, he said.

As per Covid instant order 62, as per need the services of IMA members will be utilized and as many as 1,967 doctors registered their names in IMA, he added.

Moreover, 100 rooms in various hotels under paid quarantine are also ready, he averred.

Joint collector Lakshmisha, DMHO Dr Mallikarjuna, AP Vaidya Vidhana Parishad coordinator Dr Ramesh Kishore, IMA president Dr Ravi, secretary Dr Anand and others were present.