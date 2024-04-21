Live
Rajamahendravaram: Pvt college suspends 5 students for slogan shouting against CM Jagan Mohan Reddy
The mobilisation of students in Jaggampet constituency to welcome YSRCP president and Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, who toured in a bus as part of the election campaign, has become controversial.
After the Chief Minister's bus reached Jaggampeta constituency on Friday, at a college, students were lined up. When the Chief Minister came, these students raised slogans against the Chief Minister surprising everybody.
They also raised slogans saying 'Jai Pawan' and ‘Power Star CM’. With this the Chief Minister went inside the bus. The related video has gone viral on social media.
On Saturday, the college management suspended five of the students who were involved in raising slogans against the Chief Minister. It is learnt that action has been taken against them for misbehaving at the CM’s convoy.