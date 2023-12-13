Rajamahendravaram: Ramayanam Pravachanam from today

Rajamahendravaram: ‘Samanvaya Saraswati’ Brahmashri Samavedam Shanmukha Sharma will recite Ramayana prophecies for 42 days from Wednesday from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm on the premises of the Hindu Samaj Bhavan in Innis Peta here. People will experience spiritual ecstasy by hearing the Srimad Ramayanam written by Valmiki Maharshi and many features of Ramayana written by eminent poets and great writers since time immemorial in the form of prophecies of ‘Sanatana Dharma’ by Shanmukha Sharma, said Dr TV Narayana Rao the convenor of the organising committee.

Devotees wrote 10 crore Ramanama and offered it to the Lord Rama.

A Japayajna by reciting 24,000 holy verses of Ramayana completed as a blessing for the Pravachana Yajnam. Sundara Kanda Shloka recitation and Hanuman Chalisa recitation were conducted by the children. A competition was organised for the recitation of Ramayanam Shlokas for children. A quiz on Ramayana and recitation competition was held on Ramayana verses from Pothana Bhagavatam for students.