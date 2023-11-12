Rajamahendravaram: Rich tributes paid to Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The 135th birth anniversary of freedom fighter and India’s first Education Minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad was celebrated on Friday at Azad Chowk in Rajamahendravaram under the auspices of the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Association.

Celebrities paid tributes to Azad’s portrait by placing flowers. Habibullah Khan, honorary president of the Association, praised Abul Kalam Azad as a secular person who rendered invaluable services to the country as the first Education Minister of India.

Chairman of Andhra Kesari Degree College, Shaik Asadullah Ahmed, who was present as the chief guest, said that Azad had introduced many systems like UGC to support education policy with the objective to make everyone educated in the country. It is a great thing that the Central government has observed Abul Kalam Azad’s birth anniversary as the National Education Day and the State government as Minorities Day, he added. Association representatives Shahinsh Rabbani, Khan Babu, Chan Basha, city prominent persons Naim, Ansar, Yusuf Amir, Karim, Shahjahan, Biryani Basha, Rafiq Raja, Sharif, Jilani, Jani, and others participated in this programme. After that, Habibullah Khan distributed books to the Darul Uloom students.