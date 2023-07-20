Rajamahendravaram: Rising flood level at Godavari causes panic

Rajamahendravaram: Due to rains in upper areas, heavy flood flow is causing panic among the people of the submerged mandals in Alluri Sitarama Raju district. Apart from AP, Telangana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Odisha States also have heavy rains and cyclone forecasts.

Last year, the flooded mandals of Polavaram project faced the threat of heavy floods. If Sabari and Godavari rivers flood this year, more than 50 villages in Kunavaram and Chinturu mandals will be submerged. Apart from that, road connection will be cut off. Officials are fearful that even taking up relief activities may be difficult.

The Godavari flood is increasing gradually and the flood impact has just started in the flooded mandals of Polavaram Project. Floodwaters entered Gandi Pochamma temple in Devipatnam mandal. Already more than half of the temple was submerged. Flood will increase further due to the rising water level at Bhadrachalam.

It is expected that Gandi Pochamma temple will be completely submerged by Thursday morning. Since Monday, steps have been taken to prevent devotees from coming to this temple.

Meanwhile, Godavari tributary Sabari at Chinturu flows beyond 25 feet.

Heavy rains in Maharashtra, which is the catchment area for Godavari, will increase flood water flow, said Eluru district Collector V Prasanna Venkatesh. He directed the district officials like AD, marketing, DSO, RDO, irrigation, R&B, fire, fisheries, animal husbandry to be involved in flood relief. He asked them to visit Kukkunuru and Velerupadu mandals to assess the preparedness. He informed that a review meeting on flood preparedness will be held on Friday.

Water Resources Department EE R Kashi Visveswara Rao said flood flow at Dowleswaram barrage is likely to increase further due to heavy rains in the upper reaches.

He said orange warnings have been issued in Maharashtra’s Rajgad, Ratnagiri and Pune districts for heavy to very heavy rains till July 21.

Mumbai Regional Meteorological Centre informed that the yellow warning is in effect in some other areas.

It is a relief that the current water level at Bhadrachalam is less than 30 feet. Godavari flood at Dowleswaram barrage reaches the first danger alert level only when it reaches 43 feet at Bhadrachalam. Water Resources department officials estimated that even if there is heavy rain in the upper region for the next four days, water flow will not cross danger level in Bhadrachalam. However, there is a fear of flooding in Polavaram flood zones due to the effect of backwaters.