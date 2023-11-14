  • Menu
Rajamahendravaram: Roundtable on caste census on Nov 17

East Godavari district Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said that the regional round table meeting of both the Godavari districts over caste

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said that the regional round table meeting of both the Godavari districts over caste enumeration will be held in Rajamahendravaram on November 17. Those interested in participating in the meeting and to give suggestions and advice should apply before November 15.

The programme will be held at Hotel Manjeera at 3 pm.

The Collector said that steps are being taken to organise this meeting with Ministers, MPs, MLCs, MLAs, ZP chairmen, representatives of local organisations, leaders of various caste associations, various corporation chairmen, members, public representatives and intellectuals from the five districts of Ubhaya Godavari region.

Collector Madhavi Latha said that a letter was written to the Collectors of other districts and they have been asked to provide the details of the participating speakers first. She asked everyone to take advantage of this platform to give valuable suggestions so that the process of caste enumeration can be fruitful.

X