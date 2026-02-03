ED raids multiple locations in Bengal's West Burdwan in sand-coal smuggling cases

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers conducted raids on Tuesday at multiple locations in West Bengal as part of its investigation into sand and coal smuggling cases.

The raids are currently underway in the West Burdwan district.

A team of ED sleuths arrived in the district early in the morning and conducted a raid in Nabagram. Sources said that the ED is investigating allegations of illegal extraction and smuggling of coal from Eastern Coalfields Limited.

The search is being conducted by a team of approximately 25-30 officers accompanied by central security forces, said sources.

Searches are also underway in Durgapur and Pandaveshwar areas in the same district.

The ED officials have reached the house of a sand mafia kingpin in Durgapur, alleged to have been involved in the business for a long time. He previously lived in Panagarh, and later built a luxurious house in Durgapur two years ago. It is also reported that he recently travelled to Dubai.

A three-member ED team and central forces conducted the search operation early in the morning. Initially, they were not allowed to enter the premises. Later, with the help of the central forces, the ED officials had to force their way into the house.

The ED officials are trying to find his links to the sand business and the extent of his network.

The officials have also reached his brother's house, sources said.

More details are awaited about the ED action.

On January 8, the ED conducted searches at the house and office of Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) chief Pratik Jain in connection with the coal smuggling case. Sources said the ED is now conducting raids in Durgapur after receiving leads from there.

The raid at the I-PAC office and the premises of Jain had led to a huge political uproar in the state after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stormed both premises and removed documents and files. She alleged that the ED was trying to grab her party’s election-related documents during the searches.