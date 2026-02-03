Border 2 Continues Strong Run on Day 11 at the Box Office

Even though the film means a lot to fans sentiment-wise, Border 2 also performed well for the fans. The film registered a decent Opening Day Number after decent advance booking. With a Day 1 Opening of Rs 30 crore, it saw growth over the Republic day holiday weekend which was justified enough to release such a patriotic film on this day.

Border 2 box office collection: Say Farewell To The Film Starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan Today!

Border 2 Movie Review

Making Rs 59 crore on Republic day which was also a Monday, it started facing dwindling numbers after that. It managed to collect Rs 224.25 crore in week 1. After that, on the second Friday, border 2 day 11 earnings box office presence even with the threat of Mardaani 3 looming close by. Making Rs 10.75 crore on second Friday, Rs 17.75 crore on second Saturday and Rs 22.5 crore on second Sunday. Growth was seen from last week’s weekday numbers. So on Monday, a fall is very expected. But no. The movie saw a decline by a massive percentage. Making Rs 5.75 crore on Second Monday till the evening, the film has now grossed Rs 281 crore.

On the other hand, the newcomer Mardaani 3 which also saw growth over the weekend saw a massive dip on the films first Monday. The collection which was Rs 2.15 crore till the evening. With Friday gross, the total collection of the film is now Rs 19.65 crore.