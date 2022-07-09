Rajamahendravaram: Saplings planted to mark Vana Mahotsav

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Vana Mahotsav was organised on Friday under the auspices of Regional Forest Research Centre.

Saplings were planted in a specially selected place on the premises of Forest Research Centre. Forest academy staff, forest officials and trainees undergoing training in the academy participated in this event and planted saplings.

Andhra Pradesh State Forest Academy Director JSN Murthy inaugurated the Vana Mahotsav by planting a sapling. He suggested that a rare garden with 75 species of plants should be created at Nagara Vanam in Rajahmundry city to commemorate 75 years of our Swaraj.

He suggested that as part of annual Vana Mahotsav, not only planting the saplings but also to take care of the planted saplings. He advised that every forest officer should take special care in planting and plant protection.

Rajahmundry Circle Chief Forest Conservator S Sri Saravanan said that every forest employee should undertake the plantation drive with utmost responsibility and dedication.

Forest Research Centre State Silviculturist L Bhimaiah, Assistant Silviculturist NV Sivarama Prasad, Academy Deputy Directors MV Prasada Rao, V Srihari Gopal, K Mohana Rao, V Prabhakara Rao, D Phanikumar Naidu, Logging DFO Sanyasi Naidu, Range Officer PVVS N Murthy and others were present. After that, the trainees of the academy set up tree guards for all the saplings planted.