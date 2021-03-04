Rajamahendravaram: Saplings planted under Yuvatha-Haritha programme

Rajamahendravaram: MP Margani Bharat Ram along with Swarnandhra Seva Samsta (SSS) founder Dr Gubbala Rambabu planted as many as 108 saplings on the premises of Municipal Corporation High School at Lalachervu, as part of green challenge programme.

Later, addressing the students, MP said that the programme Yuvatha-Haritha was taken up to increase greenery in the city as well as to reduce environment pollution and temperature which is increasing. The avenue plantation programme also helps to beautify the city, he said.

Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO) such as SSS should extend their support to this marathon programme. The students should take care of the saplings they planted and their name will be exhibited on

them. From schooldays, the advantages of environment and disadvantages of pollution also be taught to the students. He congratulated SSS founder Dr Gubbala Rambabu for accepting green challenge and asked him to take initiative to plant more plants. He advised the students to join the programme. MP Bharat lauded the services of SSS rendering to the needy in society for 23 years and mainly Dr Rambabu's service to the people during Covid-19 pandemic. He advised him to continue the same in future also. He assured to extend his support to the organisation for its future services and projects.

YSRCP leaders Routhu Suryaprakasa Rao, Guttula Muralidhar Rao, A Vasu, headmistress Saritha Ranjani, teaching and non-teaching staff and others were present.