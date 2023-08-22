Rajamahendravaram: Sarpanch complains about life threat from VRA

Rajamahendravaram: Sarpanch S Naga Varaprasad of Yadavolu village, Devarapalli mandal, East Godavari district, on Monday complained to district Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha that he is facing life threat from VRA Karaturi Tatha Rao of his village. The Collector responded to this and ordered the Joint Collector to conduct an inquiry and the VRA was ordered to submit an explanation.



Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha clarified that applications from the police department will be received along with applications from revenue and other departments at district-level Spandana programme held on third Monday of every month. Division and mandal level Spandana programmes were also conducted as usual.

P Chiranjeevi of Pothinedu Palem in Nallajarla mandal alleged that another person has acquired his patta land and is trying to change the records for land transfer. The Collector ordered the Tahsildar to check the records immediately and give a report.

K Tatarao filed a complaint that the land of Cooperative Bank belonging to Malakapalli in Tallapudi mandal has been alienated. Joint Collector N Tej Bharat ordered the District Cooperative Officer to conduct inspections at field level.

Leaders of Rampa Yarrampalem Rythu Kooli Sangam Goli Musalaiah and others appealed to conduct an auction for the 15.5 acres surplus land of Sundaramma Choultry. The Collector directed the officials of the revenue department to take appropriate action.

V Dora Babu, K Srinu and others complained that some political supporters are trying to alienate land belonging to SCs in Annadevara Peta of Peravali mandal, and Collector Madhavi Latha ordered an inquiry into this issue.

A total of 123 applications were received during Spandana on Monday. Collector Madhavi Latha said that 23 applications were related to the police department. Officials should take personal responsibility for solving every application received at Spandana, she directed.

Additional SP M Rajani, DRO G Narasimhulu, Tourism department Executive Director CV Swami Naidu and others received the petitions.

Joint Collector N Tej Bharat said that a special action plan should be prepared for the reopened applications in Spandana. He said issues related to revenue, panchayat raj, electricity and other departments are mostly in re-opened cases.

Meanwhile, Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar said that 14 petitions have been received from public during Spandana, organised at the office of Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation.

Additional Commissioner P Satyaveni, City Planner YBR Chandra Bose, and others participated.