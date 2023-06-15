Rajamahendravaram: Saturday to be observed as Housing Day

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has quoted that it is important to have efficiency, quality, transparency and accountability in the effort to provide public services.

A video conference was held with the CM on Jaganannaki Chebudam, Jagananna Suraksha, Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam, employment guarantee scheme, release of irrigation water for agriculture and housing here on Wednesday. Collector Madhavi Latha, SP Ch Sudhir Kumar Reddy, Joint Collector N Tej Bharat, Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar and other officials participated in the meeting.

The CM asked the officials to look into the complaints received from the people in Gadapa Gadapaku programme and solve the problems.

The Collector said that the CM mentioned people’s satisfaction is important in solving problems. She informed that Jagananna Suraksha scheme will be launched on June 23. She said works related to horticulture should be started and completed under employment guarantee scheme. She instructed the officials concerned to complete the construction works of priority buildings on time and they should be made available by December. House construction funds are directly credited to the beneficiary’s account from time to time, she informed.

Collector Madhavi Latha informed that CM Jagan directed that henceforth every Saturday will be observed as Housing Day and the officials must visit housing layouts and monitor the progress of the works.

She said that quality seeds and fertilisers required for kharif cultivation should be made available to farmers. The second phase of the works under Jagananna Bhu Raksha scheme should be completed within the stipulated time.

Steps should be taken to issue the documents. She said that the CM has made it clear that the distribution of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits should be completed on time.