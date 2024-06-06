CS review on farmers programs

Gadwal: On Thursday, State Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari held a video conference with District Collectors from Hyderabad to discuss issues related to the monsoon cropping season, availability of seeds, and fertilizers. During the conference, she emphasized the need to stop the distribution of fake seeds and ensure the availability of necessary fertilizers to prevent any problems for farmers.

District Collector B. M. Santosh participated in the video conference from the District Collector's office. He stated that it is estimated that crops will be grown on about 4.25 lakh acres in the district during this rainy season. He mentioned that the seeds needed for this are essential for ensuring a successful crop yield.

District Collector B. M. Santosh mentioned that necessary seeds and chemical fertilizers have been made available. With the district experiencing good rains, he advised farmers preparing to sow their fields during this rainy season.

He urged farmers to buy seeds only from licensed seed dealers and ensure they obtain a receipt with details of the seeds purchased. He emphasized the importance of keeping the receipt, the packet containing the seeds, and some seeds hidden as a precaution. Additionally, he warned farmers not to be fooled by trusting middlemen or low prices in their villages, stressing the need to rely on authorized sources to avoid issues with fake seeds.District Collector B. Yam. Santosh advised that if the agricultural officer informs the police about individuals selling loose seeds at low prices or engaging in similar suspicious activities in the village, not only will legal action be taken against those individuals, but the names of those who provided the information will be kept confidential.

He emphasized that some people come to villages at night to sell adulterated seeds at low prices, and farmers should avoid purchasing these seeds. He assured that all types of fertilizers are available and warned that actions will be taken against anyone committing illegal stockpiling or if any licensed dealers sell fertilizers at high prices.

District Collector B. M. Santosh also mentioned that if fertilizers or seeds are being sold at high prices, action will be taken against those responsible when the district agriculture officer is immediately informed by the mandal agriculture officer. He advised farmers not to favor specific varieties since the yield of all Bt 2 -containing cotton seeds is equal.

He highlighted the "Rythu Nestham" program, which takes place every Tuesday from 10 AM at Maldakal Rythu Vedika and Aiza Rythu Vedika. He encouraged farmers to take advantage of this program and urged experienced agronomists and officials to participate as well.

Officials participating in the video conference stated that they will not only provide valuable suggestions to farmers but also help them grow good crops. They emphasized that agricultural authorities should take actions to ensure that farmers adhere to the guidelines and address any problems they face promptly, enabling them to achieve successful harvests.

District Additional Collector Apoorva Chauhan, DRDO Narsingh Rao, District Agriculture Officer Govind Naik, and Mission Bhagiratha EE Sridhar Reddy were among the officials who participated in the meeting.