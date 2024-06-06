DC BM Santhosh Waves flag for the Badi Bata programme rally

Gadwal: The District Collector B. M Santosh stated that the Telangana state government is conducting the Badi bata program to strengthen public schools and enroll all school-going children.

On Thursday, the District Collector attended the school route program organized by the Education Department from the Government Girls High School to the old bus stand in Gadwal as the chief guest, started the rally by waving the flag, and took the pledge.

He mentioned that for the academic year 2024-25, the government's intention is to re-enroll children who have been away from education in schools from June 6 to 19.

He emphasized that the Badi bata program, organized from June 6 to 19, should be made successful through coordination with the district administration. He highlighted the special features of government schools, urging door-to-door publicity to explain the progress achieved in these schools. Besides providing free textbooks, uniforms, and quality mid-day meals, education is delivered through games in government schools. Teachers should work diligently to identify out-of-school children and enroll them in government schools. As part of making this program a success, activities include visiting children's homes on June 7 under the "School aged " initiative.

As part of their activities, on the 7th, they will visit the homes of school children. From the 8th to the 10th, there will be a house-to-house campaign with pamphlets, visits to Anganwadi centers, and identification and enrollment of dropout children and children with special needs (CW SN) in nearby centers. On the 11th, a gram sabha will be held to review the activities from the 6th to the 10th and discuss the enrollment of children in school.

Since schools will resume on the 12th, a meeting with parents will be held, and the work undertaken by the APAC committees will be initiated through public representatives. Textbooks, notebooks, and uniforms will also be distributed. Programs should be planned thoroughly.

On the 13th, FLN/LAP will be conducted. Mass Literacy and Bala Sabha will be held on the 14th, and Merger Education Day and Girl Education Day will be observed on the 15th. On the 18th, awareness about the digitization of classrooms and the importance of plant cultivation should be created among students. On the 19th, students from all classes will organize various sports to celebrate Sports Day.

The teachers brought various problems to the attention of the Collector. The Collector responded positively and said that he would work for a solution.

DEO Indira, DY SO Anand, Gadwal Municipal Commissioner Shankar Singh, NEO Suresh, Education Department officials, MEP MA staff, and others participated in this program.