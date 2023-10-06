Rajamahendravaram: Sharan Navaratri Mahotsavam from Oct 15

Sri Devi Utsava Samiti said that the 90th Sharan Navaratri Mahotsavam of Goddess Sri Bala Tripura Sundari Devi will begin on October 15 at Devi Chowk in Rajamahendravaram.



The festival committee president B Rajeswara Rao said that there will be Kumkuma pujas, spiritual and cultural programmes from morning to evening, and drama (mythological playlets) performances on nights till October 25.

On October 18, there will be a special Kumkumarchana with 108 couples.

Goddess will be worshipped as Swarna Kavacha Kanaka Durga Devi on October 15th. Annapurna Devi on 16, Gayatri Devi on 17, Bala Tripura Sundari Devi on 18, Mahalakshmi Devi on 19, Saraswati Devi on 20, Lalita Tripura Sundari Devi on 21, Durga Devi on 22, Mahishasura Mardini on 23 and Rajarajeshwari Devi on 24 and 25.

Sri Kanakadurga Mahatyam, Satya Harishchandra, Swami Ayyappa, Palnati Yuddham, Bala Nagamma, Sri Krishna Tulabharam, Sri Ramanjaneya Yuddham, and Kurukshetram dramas will be performed on festival days.