Rajamahendravaram Shirdi Sai students excel in JEE Mains exam

Rajamahendravaram: The students of Shirdi Sai Junior College here excelled in the JEE Main B Arch results, according to Sri Vidya, director of the college.



In a press release here on Friday, she said that the students of the college KVD Sri Harsha, (99.88), P Praneet Reddy (99.60), N Raj Harshit (98.93), KD Siddhi Vinayak (98.65), MVS Hitesh (98.10) secured the top positions.

She said that 13 more students secured more than 95 per cent marks in the exam.

Tambabattula Sridhar, chairman of the Shirdi Sai Educational Institutions complimented the students for achieving greater heights not only in the engineering stream but also in B Arch stream. He also congratulated the faculty members for their tireless efforts in bringing the spectacular results.