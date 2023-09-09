Live
Just In
Rajamahendravaram: SP Jagadish takes charge
Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district SP P Jagdish took charge on Friday. An IPS officer of 2017 batch, AP cadre, he previously worked as Greyhounds Assault Commander, Additional SP in Paderu and Chittoor districts and APSP Commandant in Anantapur. During his tenure at Paderu, he worked to educate youth about the dangers of ganja.
Speaking after taking charge, SP Jagadish said that he was very happy to get the opportunity to serve people of East Godavari district. He said that he would fully understand the conditions of the district and take special measures to solve the problems. Strict measures will be taken to curb anti-social elements that disrupt peace and security and priority will be given to the safety of women and children. He assured that he would be available to the people all time and that a Spandana programme would be organised every Monday to solve the problems of the people. After assuming charge, SP Jagadish paid a courtesy visit to district Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha.