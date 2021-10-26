Rajamahendravaram: SP orders speedy disposal of Spandana petitions

Rajamahendravaram: Superintendent of Police Aiswarya Rastogi directed officials to ensure that the complaints and grievances submitted by the people at the Spandana programme are resolved within the stipulated time.

He said that all pending grievances should also be cleared as early as possible.

SP Rastogi conducted the Spandana programme and interacted with the senior citizens who turned up to submit their grievances at the SP office on Monday. He reviewed the clearance of Spandana grievances and all the long-pending issues. He said that in case of any serious issues, they could be given due importance by registering cases and taking investigation as required.

He said that people should come forward to express their grievances without any fear and they should also avoid delay in doing so. On Monday, 18 grievances pertaining to various issues, including senior citizen problems and family disputes were registered during the Spandana programme.

As a part of Police Commemoration Week, SP Rastogi paid tributes to Medisetti Narayana, who succumbed to Covid-19 at Spinnimill in Rajamahendravaram. He interacted with the family members and elicited information about their financial status.