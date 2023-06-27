Live
Rajamahendravaram: Students take out anti-narcotics rally
On the occasion of World Anti-Narcotics Day, a huge rally was organised with students here on Monday.
Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): On the occasion of World Anti-Narcotics Day, a huge rally was organised with students here on Monday. Additional SP (Enforcement Department) P Soma Sekhar flagged off the rally at Y Junction near Government Arts College. The rally passed through Kambalacheruvu, Devichowk, Gokavaram bus stand and III-Town police station and reached Pushkar Ghat.
Addressing the students, Additional SP P Soma Sekhar advised them to avoid use of all kinds of narcotics and drugs. He said that if any of the students are addicted to drugs, they will be given counselling. ‘Instead of punishing drug addicts, we will try to reform them.’ He warned that strict action will be taken against those, who sell and supply marijuana, other narcotics and drugs. He appealed to all to cooperate by giving them information on the sale of drugs and ganja.
Soma Sekhar said that seminars are being conducted in educational institutions on the ill effects of drug use.
Special Enforcement Superintendent M Rambabu, CIs PV Ramana, P Anusree, V Apparao, and others participated in the rally.