Rajamahendravaram: TDP charges Collector with political bias

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari district): TDP Politburo member and former Minister Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary accused district Collector K Madhavi Latha, who is the head of the district administration, of political bias. He wondered whether she is the president of the YSRCP affiliate or a Collector. He charged the Collector with acting under the guidance of the ruling party leader and local MP Bharat. ‘The Collectorate has turned as a centre for corruption. I have never seen such corruption in the Collectorate during my 40 years of political experience,’ he added.

Addressing a media conference at his residence in Gandhipuram here on Wednesday, Gorantla Burchaiah said that he opposed as a local MLA while organising an auction for the sand quarry in the middle of the houses in 19th division of Alcot Gardens. He said that there is a danger for school children if heavy sand trucks enter the area. ‘But as per the recommendation of MP Bharat, the Collector allocated a quarry there and she didn’t care the dharna staged by locals.’ Now, the court issued stay orders, stopping it. Is it not a shameful thing to the Collectorate, he questioned.

Recalling the Collector stating that orders were issued to close the road-cum-rail bridge for repairs, all of a sudden as the march of Amaravati farmers was reaching Rajahmundry, the TDP leader commented that it’s strange that the repair of the bridge, which has been neglected for several years, is remembered at the time of march. He alleged that she did this only to stop the farmers’ march.

Recalling that now, the Collector has ordered to remove all the flexes arranged for Telugu Desam Party Mahanadu overnight, Gorantla Butchaiah expressed his anger that she did not listen to the requests of TDP leaders seeking some time to remove them. “If she is too interested in politics, she can resign for her job and contest elections on behalf of YSRCP,” he suggested.

Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary said that it is certain that the YSR Congress Party will be swept away in the Tsunami of Telugu Desam Party in the next election. He said the Mahanadu programme was conducted very well with the cooperation of all. He alleged that the ruling party had made extreme efforts to block Mahanadu. If TDP had behaved in the same way when it was in power, would Jagan have succeeded with his padayatra, he questioned.