Rajamahendravaram: TDP Ganni Krishna seeks CBI probe into chariot fire mishap

Rajamahendravaram: TDP senior leader and former chairman of Godavari Urban Development Authority (GUDA) Ganni Krishna on Thursday demanded for CBI probe into fire mishap occurred at Sri Lakshmi Nrusimha Swamy temple in Antarvedi, in which the sacred chariot was gutted. In press note, he said Rajya Sabha member Vijaya Sai Reddy was alleging that TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu was responsible for the fire mishap.

If he was really having influence at the Central government, he can use his good offices to order for a CBI probe, he added. BJP and YSRCP were trying to get political mileage on the issue, he pointed out. Moreover, the two parties were trying to create rift between the religions in the name of the incident, he alleged. Everyone should condemn the fire mishap in the temple, he added.