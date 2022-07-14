Rajamahendravaram: TDP, Jana Sena back sanitation workers' strike

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): Under the auspices of Andhra Pradesh Municipal Workers Union, sanitation workers of Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation staged a dharna in front of the municipal corporation office here on Wednesday.

Telugu Desam and Jana Sena Parties have declared their support for their agitation. TDP leaders have demanded that adequate wages must be given to sanitation workers for their work. They protested the government's way of treatment towards workers.

TDP State executive secretaries Adireddy Srinivas and Yarra Venugopala Rayudu and State secretary Kashi Naveen Kumar demanded that the government must pay a minimum wage of Rs 26,000 every month. In case of death of the sanitation workers, their family members should be given jobs, they demanded. TDP city president R Maneshwa Rao, SC Cell State spokesperson Eethalapati Krishna, Telugu Women's spokesperson Kappala Velang Kumari, SC Cell general secretary Borra Chinni and others participated in the dharna.

Jana Sena Party city branch president Y Srinivas said that it is very sad that the administration is neglecting the problems of sanitation workers, who kept the city clean even during Covid pandemic. JSP leaders requested the government to immediately implement the fair demands of the sanitation workers.

East Godavari district JSP secretary Tejomurtula Narasimha Murthy, city vice-presidents Dasari Gurunadham, general secretary Shek Bahasa Limra, Kappala Prakash, KV Chalapathi Rao and Indira participated.