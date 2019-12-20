Rajamahendravaram: TDP leaders, others meet Harsha Kumar in prison

Rajamahendravaram: TDP former minister KS Jawahar, Kapu leader Akula Rama Krishna and many others visited the residence of former Amalapuram MP GV Harsha Kumar here on Friday and expressed their solidarity as he was lodged in central prison.

The leaders said that the State government was harassing Harsha Kumar by foisting cases against him which was not correct. Harsha Kumar is a leader of masses and in forefront to help the needy and also participated in many agitations.

Arresting of Harsha Kumar is a glaring example of YSRCP government for its intolerance. Harsha Kumar not even alighted from his car on the road where a hotel was demolished. He went there on the request of the hotel owner to help him. The leaders demanded that the government release him before December 23.

They threatened to go on hunger strike, if the government failed to free him. Former Home minister Nimmakayala Chinna Rajappa, TDP MLA Gorantla Buchaiah Choudary, Andhra Pradesh Intellectual Forum president Chalasani Srinivas, MRPS president Manda Krishna Madiga and others met Harsha Kumar in the central prison and expressed their solidarity with him.