Rajamahendravaram: TDP set to blow bugle for mega battle

Rajamahendravaram : TDP is set to blow the bugle for a mega political battle at the crucial three-day Mahanadu which begins on Saturday and would culminate in the centenary celebrations of the party founder-president, former chief minister and the legendary actor N T Rama Rao.

Entire city is carpeted with yellow flags, bunters, posters and cut-outs of NTR and party national president N Chandrababu Naidu. Notwithstanding the hurdles created by the state government by not giving permission for RTC buses, people from across the state have been reaching Rajahmahendravaram by private cars and other modes of transport. In East Godavari district, many people have hired private motor boats to reach the city which has turned yellow.

All arrangements have been made for the stay of the party delegates. A massive pandal has been erected where the party will discuss different issues, including the present political situation in the state, the financial situation, agricultural conditions, farmers’ issues, matters pertaining to BCs, SC and STs, how Amaravati has been destroyed, how industrial development has taken a beating and alleged police atrocities on BCs as well as party leaders.

TDP which is known for its hospitality has hired the services of Ambika Caterers of Vijayawada who would be providing variety of dishes during the three-day Mahanadu.

The region’s rich culinary varieties would take prominence along with other varieties. This would include Tapeswaram Kaja and Putarekulu of Atreyapuram.

The TDP leaders particularly the local leaders have taken up the arrangements as a prestige issue since the Mahanadu is being held here after 17 years.