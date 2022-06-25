Rajamahendravaram : Teaching medical hospital to be ready by October

Rajamahendravaram : (East Godavari District) District Collector K Madhavi Latha confirmed that the makeshift work of the teaching medical college/hospital, being constructed in Rajahmundry at Rs 475 crore, should be readied by the time of the visit of the National Medical Council team.

The Collector on Friday inspected the makeshift PEB works of Teaching Medical College under construction on the district main hospital premises in Rajahmundry. Speaking on the occasion, she said the construction of this teaching medical college and hospital for 150 medical students would be completed by October as the National Medical Council team would visit in November or December.

The Collector ordered the officials to carry out works as per the guidelines laid down by the National Medical Council. The officials explained to her the construction details through a map and the details of the work going on. Construction of teaching staff quarters, medico hostels, and nurse hostels will also take place, officials said.