Rajamahendravaram: Telugu& Sanskrit Academy holds Hamsa Awards fete

Rajamahendravaram: Nandamuri Lakshmi Parvathi, Chairperson of the Telugu and Sanskrit Academy said that through the Academy, they are contributing to various programmes aimed at development of literature and language, publishing textbooks, and encouraging writers on behalf of the Academy. Telugu and Sanskrit Academy organised the Hamsa Awards-2023 ceremony at Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) Seminar Hall on Tuesday.

Academy chairperson Lakshmi Parvathi and AKNU V-C Prof K Padma Raju presided over this programme. Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao was present as the chief guest.

Lakshmi Parvathi said that as per the instructions of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Hamsa awards are being given transparently to the talented newcomers under the auspices of the Academy. She said that some of the benefits to be gained through the division of the state have been brought through this Academy. Some other benefits related to Telugu University should come. Lakshmi Parvathi said that the state government has brought English medium as part of its aim to provide quality education to all students. She believes that this will not be a hindrance to the development of the Telugu language.

Literatus Acharya Salaka Raghunatha Sarma, social worker Jakkampudi Vijaya Lakshmi, AKNU Registrar G Sudhakar, MP Margani Bharat Ram, and others lit the lamp. On the occasion of Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy’s birth anniversary, floral tributes were paid to him.

AKNU V-C K Padma Raju explained the respect the Telugu language is getting in various countries. AKNU is working to promote the greatness of the Telugu language and its literary values, he said.

Acharya Salaka Raghunatha Sarma said that the Telugu language has changed a lot since Nannaya time and is shining brightly among the people. He said that there is great sweetness and charm in the Telugu language which is not found in any other language. He described Telugu as a great language that does not make linguistic errors when translated into other languages. Jakkampudi Vijaya Lakshmi asked to set up Rajarajanarendra Chair, Janapatha Sahitya Peetham and Telugu Language Museum in AKNU.

Minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao said that the programmes conducted by the Telugu and Sanskrit Academy are commendable. Literatus Salaka Raghunatha Sarma was honoured under the auspices of the Academy.

Hamsa awards were given to talents in various fields. S Abdul Aziz (Kurnool), Modugula Ravikrishna (Guntur), Dr Jada Subbarao (Nuzividu), Dr Jakku Ramakrishna (Vizianagaram), YHK Mohana Rao (Pidugaralla), Endapalli Bharti (Chittoor), Dr Madabhushi Sampath Kumar Acharya (Nellore), Dr Suram Srinivasulu (Nellore), Dr KVND Vara Prasad (Rajahmahendravaram) received the Hamsa awards.