Rajamahendravaram to become greater city soon

Rajamahendravaram: The Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation here issued a draft notification form-1 increasing the number of divisions to 52 from the existing 50 divisions with the proposed merger of 10 surrounding villages in connection with the ensuing corporation elections.

The draft notification is kept in the Municipal Corporation office, the Sub-Collector's office, urban and rural tashildars' offices, along with ten panchayats and ward secretariats up to April 15.

The corporation asked the people of ten villages to register their objections and forward suggestions about the division of wards, their boundaries before April 15. After the merger of villages, the population of the city will increase to 5.03 lakh, as against the existing 3.41 lakh and the radius will also go up to 100.71 sq. km. as against 44.5 sq. km. The villages proposed to merge in the corporation such as Satellite City, Katheru, Torredu, Venkatanagaram, Hukumpeta, Bommuru, Pimdimgoyyi, Rajavolu, Dowleswaram and Vemagiri. Meanwhile, the merger will also benefit to get a greater tag to the corporation, which is a long pending desire of the people.