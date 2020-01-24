Rajamahendravaram: Tumultuous welcome to AP Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan

Rajamahendravaram: A tumultuous welcome has been accorded to Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan at the helipad arranged on GIET college premises here on Friday.



He came to the city to participate in the convocation ceremony of Nannaya University.

Vice-Chancellor Prof M Jagannadha Rao, District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy, MP Margani Bharat Ram, Sub-Collector R Mahesh Kumar and others welcomed him at the helipad. Later, he after participating in the convocation ceremony at the University, he left for Vijayawada.