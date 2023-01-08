Rajamahendravaram: Vexed tribals build road on their own

Rajamahendravaram: Tribal population of remote forest areas of Alluri Sitarama Raju district were angry over the poor road facilities. They are planning to stage a protest at the Collectorate if the problems are not resolved by January 25.

After the officials failed to resolve their plea, some villagers constructed a road at Neredubanda village under Cheemalapadu panchayat in Ravikamatham mandal located in the forest area with a population of 70 Adivasi tribes. They are facing severe hardships where 15 children suffer every day to commute from Neredubanda to Jaggampeta MPP School. It became a daily ordeal for the students. Tribals constructed a temporary road for the sake of school children, who can ride bike. A group of 30 people engaged in road construction. Even though they requested the district Collector, Madugula MPDO and Ravikamatam local authorities, their pleas remained unaddressed. No funds have been allocated for the construction of the road.

After losing hope on government help and after observing the plight of children during rainy season, the villagers decided to construct roads on their own. They constructed a four-km-long road for children to continue their schooling.

If the roads are not constructed by January 25, they are planning for a Doli Yatra to explain the situation to the officials concerned.