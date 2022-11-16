Rajamahendravaram: Voter registration vital for survival of democratic system

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavri District): East Godavari District Electoral Roll Observer Dr P Bhaskara suggested that field-level officers and staff should work hard to ensure that everyone, who has the right to vote, must vote.

On Wednesday, he inspected 66th polling booth in Devarapalli mandal of Gopalapuram constituency and checked records. He enquired details from booth level officers on voter registration, voter identity card Aadhaar linkage, etc. He directed the staff concerned that voter registration programme should be carried out in the most transparent manner. He said that the duties of the booth level officer are very important in handling these responsibilities.

RDO S Mallibabu, Tahsildar Rabindranath and booth level officers were present on the occasion.

Later Dr Bhaskara held a review meeting at Sub-Collector's office. He asked the voters to voluntarily link Aadhaar through Voter Help Line App during voter registration programme and to participate in the creation of a transparent voter list. He said voter registration is very important for the survival of a democratic system. He said that political parties show interest in voter registration and list revision cases before the elections, but this attention is lacking in the voter registration process, which is done every year.

The district electoral roll observer said that voter list will be given to political parties at every polling station level. He said that only the officials are being held responsible for the mistakes in voter registration, additions and composition. The main reason for the mistakes in the voter list is that the workers of the local political parties not telling the truth that a voter is not residing in the area despite their knowledge, he noted. District Collector K Madhavi Latha was asked to take special measures to remove duplication voters from the list.

Collector K Madhavi Latha said that the Electoral Registration Officers have already been appointed for all the constituencies in the district. She asked to take steps to appoint an officer of the Polavaram project to the Rajanagaram constituency. It is said that 66.70 percent of voters in the district have been linked with Aadhaar.

Joint Collector Ch Sridhar, Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar and leaders of various political parties attended the review meeting.