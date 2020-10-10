Rajamahendravaram: 'Vruddapyamlo Ananda Jeevanam Kosam' book released by Taneti Vanitha

Rajamahendravaram: Minister for Woman and Child Welfare Taneti Vanitha released a book titled 'Vruddapyamlo Ananda Jeevanam Kosam' at Swarnandhra old age home here on Friday. Swarnandhra founder Dr Gubbala Rambabu penned the book.

Later, she said the author Dr Rambabu briefed in the book how old-age can be continued peacefully. The problems of the old-age people can be sorted out, if non-governmental organisations and family members of the old-age people cooperate with the government.

The government is taking many steps for the welfare of old-age people in the state and the officials were directed to visit old-age homes and know their problems. Swarnandhra is doing yeomen service to society for 25 years and its services cannot be forgotten.

The organization is running the old-age home successfully which is a difficult task and Swarnandhra is providing nutritious food to the inmates. The people should encourage Swarnandhra which is doing good service without expecting anything from the government.

Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja said Swarnandhra is working selflessly for the people and assured to extend help to the organization. Swarnandhra founder Dr Gubbala Rambabu said the book was authored for the benefit of the old people.

To lead a peaceful life in old-age, everyone should plan accordingly, he added. Minister Taneti Vanitha presented first copy of the book to Chinta Prabhakar Reddy. YSRCP leaders Srighakolkapu Sivarama Subramanyam, Routhu Suryaprakasa Rao and others were present.