Rajamahendravaram: Welfare schemes match election manifesto, says Minister

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari District In-charge Minister and State BC Welfare, Information, Public Relations, and Cinematography Minister Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna stated that 99.99 per cent of the eligible people have been provided government schemes through Jagananna Suraksha and the government is working for the rapid development and all-round welfare of the district.



He was the chief guest for Independence Day celebrations. He hoisted the national flag and received a guard of honour from the police.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that AP is the first state to undertake a comprehensive land survey in the last 100 years. As part of a comprehensive resurvey, 6 lakh acres were surveyed by 373 surveyors in 272 villages in the district.

He said that land title documents have been distributed to 40,968 people belonging to 60 villages. He said that Rajamahendravaram Teaching Medical Hospital has been constructed in the district and classes have also been started this year.

He said that the YSRCP, which is running the government, respects the election manifesto at the level of holy religious texts. He said that in the last 18 months, efforts have been made to make East Godavari district top in all fields. He said that 11 types of government services have been provided free of cost to 578310 people under the Jagananna Suraksha. A sum of Rs 48.48 crore was sanctioned for 1332 works identified as part of the Gadapa

Gadapaku Prabhutvam programme in the village and ward secretariats across the district. He said that under YSR Rythu Bharosa and PM Kisan schemes, Rs 102 crore were directly deposited to 1.35 lakh farmers. In this Kharif season, Rs 1976 crore has been given as loans to 70,000 farmers.

The minister said that 367 Rythu Bharosa Kendras have been set up for farmers across the district and 32 farm school (Polam Badi) events have been undertaken and 91000 tenant farmers

have been given CRC cards. He said that encouragement is being given to horticultural crops in an area of 66,500 acres in the district. Drip and sprinklers have been provided to 2,843 farmers at a cost of Rs 17 crore. He said that 2.33 lakh people in 16 categories are being distributed Rs 64.13 crore as

pensions at their homes through volunteers. Under the family doctor system, 1.08 lakh people have been provided medical services under the supervision of a team of 68 doctors in 368 areas. A sum of Rs 52.39 crore was spent on 26,670 surgeries under Arogyasri. He said that the construction of 68,518 houses was taken up in the district at a cost of Rs 1233.34 crore and construction of 20,000 houses was completed so far. He said that through Jaljeevan Mission, various works with Rs 14000 crore have been approved. Fortified rice has been provided to 5,64,555 cardholders in the district through the public distribution system since August. He said that 120 km of road repair work would be undertaken with Rs 60 crore. District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha, Incharge SP Rajani, Joint collector N Tej Bharat, Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar, Assistant Collector C Yeswanth Kumar, MP Margani Bharat Ram, RUDA Chairperson M Sharmila Reddy, DCCB Chairman Akula Veerraju, MLA Jakkampudi Raja, and others were present. Certificates of appreciation were presented to many officers who performed better in the discharge of duty.