Rajamahendravaram: Will stay put till last grain is bought says N Chandrababu Naidu

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district) : TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu accused the state government of lying to the farmer who were hit by unseasonal rains. He assured that the TDP will stand by the farmers who lost their crops due to rains. He made it clear that every wet grain should be purchased by the government and vowed to fight the government and ensure justice for the farmers. He reached Ramachandrapuram on Friday via Ravulapalem, Jonnada, Gummileru, Mandapeta and Machavaram.

During this visit, Chandrababu was warmly welcomed by farmers and TDP ranks at every step. Speaking in Ramachandrapuram, the former CM said that during this visit he saw the hardships of farmers firsthand. He alleged that the government would not buy the paddy even if it sprouted. He pointed out that the crop had fallen to the ground everywhere. “Even though the industries were closed during coronavirus, the farmers still cultivated crops and fed the country. But the state government is ungrateful towards the farmer,” he criticised.

He said that when he went to Nandamuru of Tadepalligudem mandal in the West Godavari district, paddy was transported from there in trucks at once. He made it clear that he will stay here till the last grain of paddy is bought and he will stay in Rajamahendravaram area. He said that when he comes, the government is buying grain in a hurry, and as this is good for the farmer, he would stay here and improve the situation.

The state stood in the second position in the country in suicides of tenant farmers, the TDP national president said, adding that most of tenant farmers belong to SC, ST and BC communities. “The situation has come to such a pass that the paddy farmers have to hang themselves,” he regretted. Though gunny bags should be distributed from April 1 they have not been supplied yet, he said and stated that till now only 5.75 metric tonne paddy has been purchased.

“When cyclone hit the state, as the chief minister of the state I stayed in Rajahmundry for 10 days to oversee the relief operations and went back only after I ensured that the relief reached the flood-hit. Today the farmer is in deep trouble but Jagan Mohan Reddy is not coming out of Tadepalli palace,” the former chief minister remarked.

Demanding the state government to openly declare its plan of action now, he said, “How can a secretary level officer give the statement when I am visiting the Godavari districts and why is Jagan silent. It is like when Rome was burning Nero was fiddling,” Naidu said.