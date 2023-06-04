  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Rajamahendravaram: ‘World Bicycle Day’ celebrated at Adikavi Nannaya University

Rajamahendravaram: ‘World Bicycle Day’ celebrated at Adikavi Nannaya University
x

In-charge Registrar Suresh Verma and others representatives taking part in a cycle rally at Adikavi Nannaya University on Saturday

Highlights

In-charge Registrar Prof P Suresh Verma inaugurated a cycle rally on ‘World Bicycle Day’ at Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU).

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District) : In-charge Registrar Prof P Suresh Verma inaugurated a cycle rally on ‘World Bicycle Day’ at Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU). The rally was organised under the auspices of the NSS department of the university.

Speaking on the occasion, Suresh Verma said that everyone should ride a bicycle to live a healthy life. The use of bicycles is very good for the environment. It is also a good way to reduce pollution and save energy, he added.

Principal K Subbarao said that cycling from childhood brings financial and health benefits to children.

NSS programme officers of the university M Gopalakrishna, A Mutyala Sirisha, D Appalaraju, DSRS Prakash, N Rajasekhar, G Alice Joy, L Mutyala Naidu, S Rajyalakshmi, NSS staff, students and faculty were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X