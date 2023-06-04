Rajamahendravaram: ‘World Bicycle Day’ celebrated at Adikavi Nannaya University

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District) : In-charge Registrar Prof P Suresh Verma inaugurated a cycle rally on ‘World Bicycle Day’ at Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU). The rally was organised under the auspices of the NSS department of the university.

Speaking on the occasion, Suresh Verma said that everyone should ride a bicycle to live a healthy life. The use of bicycles is very good for the environment. It is also a good way to reduce pollution and save energy, he added.

Principal K Subbarao said that cycling from childhood brings financial and health benefits to children.

NSS programme officers of the university M Gopalakrishna, A Mutyala Sirisha, D Appalaraju, DSRS Prakash, N Rajasekhar, G Alice Joy, L Mutyala Naidu, S Rajyalakshmi, NSS staff, students and faculty were present.