Rajamahendravaram : YSRCP leader Sivarama Subramanyam promises overall development of city

YSRCP city coordinator Srighakollapu Sivarama Subramanyam along with party activists participated in ‘Prajalatho Naadu- Prahalatho Ippudu’ programme in 21st, 22nd and 23rd divisions here on Sunday

Rajamahendravaram : YSRCP city coordinator Srighakollapu Sivarama Subramanyam along with party activists participated in 'Prajalatho Naadu- Prahalatho Ippudu' programme in 21st, 22nd and 23rd divisions here on Sunday.

Addressing the people, he said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddyhas implemented 90 percent of his promises made during the PrajaSankalpa Yatra.

Navaratnaluwas created when he got to know the problems of all sections people during his Yatra. Thecity will be developed on all fronts shortly.

Later, he went to every house in the three divisions and enquired them whether they are receiving the benefits of welfare schemes. Volunteer system was introduced to deliver the services to the people at their doorstep in right time. YSRCP leaders V Krishna, MS Reddy, C Subramanyam, PK Rao and otherswere present.

