Rajamahendravaram:Soldier’s last rites performed

Rajamahendravaram: The last rites of Hawaldar in Indian Army Pitta Srinivas (40), who died while on duty at China border, were performed with State honours on Monday. His body arrived at his house at Pekeru Bhim Nagar in K Gangavaram mandal of Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district. Pekeru was his native village.

BC Welfare Minister Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna laid a wreath on the body and paid tributes. He consoled the family members and later participated in the funeral.

Ramachandrapuram Revenue Divisional Officer Sindhu Subrahmanyam, Army and Navy officers, local officials and public representatives participated in the funeral and paid their last respects.