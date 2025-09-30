Rajashree Birla’s 71st birthday celebrated

Tirupati: The 71st birthday celebrations of Padma Bhushan Rajashree Birla were held at Kasturba Gandhi Centre Trust in Tirupati on Monday, under the chairmanship of Dr PC Rayulu.

Deputy Mayor RC Munikrishna and BJP district president Samanthi Srinivasulu attended as chief guests.

The event included paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, cake cutting, and annadanam for over 1,000 people. Speakers highlighted Rajashree Birla’s philanthropic contributions and achievements. Several dignitaries and trust members participated in the programme.