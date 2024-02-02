Rajbhasha scientific and technical seminar organised

Visakhapatnam: The third all India joint Rajbhasha scientific and technical seminar of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) under Hyderabad cluster held at NSTL, Visakhapatnam a premier DRDO laboratory, commenced here on Thursday.

Fostering collaboration and innovation in the scientific and technical community, the event is expected to see more than 80 papers to be presented in the two day programme.

Director General (NS&M) DRDO Y Sreenivas Rao appealed to the scientific community to rise to the occasion and serve the motherland. He highlighted the role of Hindi as a medium through which the country can be united and spoke about the growing strength and popularity of the language in communicating complex scientific thoughts and technologies.

In his address, PJ Neware, INAS, Chief General Manager, NAD, Visakhapatnam, briefed about the role of DRDO in securing the frontier of the nation and technologies. Director (Rajbhasha), DRDO Dr Ravindra Singh spoke about efforts made by DRDO headquarters to promote Hindi among the scientific community.